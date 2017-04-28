Preemie son of Spartanburg officers comes home after 76 days in NICU

The preemie baby of two Spartanburg police officers is finally getting to come home after 76 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Baby Thomas Renneker came into the world in February weighing only 2 pounds, 13 ounces. He was born more than two months early and was breech, requiring an emergency cesarean section.

His parents, K-9 handler Kevin Renneker and patrol officer Timberly Stacy, were tasked with not only protecting the Spartanburg community, but also protecting their little boy.

A GoFundMe to support the couple raised more than $3,000.

On Friday, the Spartanburg Police Department said baby Renneker was finally able to come home. The agency shared photos of the baby with canine big sister Kobi.

