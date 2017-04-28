Summer-like weekend with pop-up storms ahead of Monday system

We’re in for a summer-like weekend with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 this afternoon with dewpoints in the middle to upper 60s making it feel very sticky out.

A few pop-up showers and storms will remain possible through the afternoon, fading gradually after sunset. Locally gusty wind or small hail are possible with the strongest activity.

Tonight will remain warm with lows in the 60s with patchy fog again followed by a similar day tomorrow, just with a touch more cloud cover and slightly cooler, but still muggy highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with pop-up afternoon storms.

Our next major system will move through on Monday causing widespread rain and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. They will move out Monday night leaving us dry and pleasant Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Then another system will move in with more rain and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday and move out by next weekend.

