Upstate woman convicted of covering up veteran's brutal murder

A Laurens County woman was convicted of covering up a murder more than 10 years ago.

In September 2003, investigators said James "Jim" Bolt, a Korean War veteran, was found beaten to death at a VFW on East Main Street in Laurens. Police chief Robin Morse described the homicide as the most brutal attack he had ever seen.

More than 10 years after Bolt's death 29-year-old Arthur Jason Bowers and 64-year-old Brenda Roberts were arrested in connection with the crime. Bowers was accused of beating Bolt to death with a hammer and subsequently charged with murder.

Roberts was charged with accessory after the fact for helping get rid of evidence by washing Bowers' bloodstained clothes.

She was convicted after a jury deliberated for an hour on and sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison.

“James Bolt was loved by everyone in the community and to assist those responsible for Mr. Bolts death is despicable,” said Solicitor David Stumbo. “I am glad this family and our community can finally get some closure.”

