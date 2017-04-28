McDowell Co. deputies locate missing teen unharmed - FOX Carolina 21

McDowell Co. deputies locate missing teen unharmed

Posted: Updated:
Jenifer Sebastian (Source: MCSO) Jenifer Sebastian (Source: MCSO)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has located a missing teenager.

Deputies said 16-year-old Jenifer Santaclara Sebastian was last seen Friday morning on the bus en route to McDowell High School.

Around 10:10 p.m. Friday, Deputies announced that Sebastian had been located. They said she was found unharmed, and deputies thanked the public for their assistance.

MORE NEWS: SUV crashes into Simpsonville church

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.