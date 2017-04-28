McDowell Co. deputies locate missing teen unharmed

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has located a missing teenager.

Deputies said 16-year-old Jenifer Santaclara Sebastian was last seen Friday morning on the bus en route to McDowell High School.

Around 10:10 p.m. Friday, Deputies announced that Sebastian had been located. They said she was found unharmed, and deputies thanked the public for their assistance.

MORE NEWS: SUV crashes into Simpsonville church

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.