SCDOT: Lanes on I-85 in Spartanburg Co. closed for 2 years

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said crews have started work on the I-85 Corridor Project, which will cut down northbound and southbound traffic to two lanes on an eight-mile stretch on interstate in Spartanburg County for more than two years.

Road crews began blocking off lanes Sunday night and into Monday morning, when construction work got underway.

"Over the next 10 years we'll see that whole section improved," said SCDOT Commissioner, Woody Willard.

The closure is for the I-85 concrete project. SCDOT crews will repave the stretch of interstate between exits 69 and 77.

"Some of those concrete sections are failing and because they're failing, we're having to redo the whole section of 85," said Willard.

Both north and southbound sides will be reduced to two lanes until July 31, 2019, when the project is expected to be completed.

SCDOT said drivers should expect delays, especially during morning and afternoon rush hours. Commissioner Willard said drivers should take Business 85 to avoid traffic delays.

After completion, the interstate will return to three lanes on both sides.

