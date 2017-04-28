Pharmacist explains the dangers of the drug 'Pink'

Pharmacist with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System explains dangers of drug known as 'Pink.' (FOX Carolina/ April 28, 2017)

Investigators say Theodore Khleborod and Ana Barrero are suspects linked to an international drug investigation.

Both Khleborod and Barrero are accused of pushing U47700, a drug also known on the street at "Pink."

"It was a drug that was originally manufactured in the 1970's," Dr. Rachel Warren said.

Warrants for the two suspects indicate charges of possession and distributing controlled substances.

"It's an opioid, so it's similar to drugs you've heard of like Oxycontin, fentanyl," Warren said.

She's a clinical pharmacist with the Bon Secours Saint Francis Health System.

"Illegal drug labs have come up with a formula because the formula still exists," Warren said. "You have no idea the purity, the strength of the contents. So really, you don't know what you're getting."

Warrens says users smoke, inject or pop Pink as pills.

"It is about 7.5 times more potent than morphine," Warrens said. "In large quantities it's going to suppress your respiratory drive, which is how people can die from it."

Federal investigators raided the South Ridge Apartment Complex in Greenville and a house in Greer. Investigators say the death of an 18-year-old in Oregon led them to the two Upstate locations, and ultimately, led them to Khleborod and Barrero as well.

Warren, a legal drug distributor, says she sees the benefits of legal drugs.

"We're trying to heal people, so it's really disappointing to see these kind of things abused in that way," she said.

So, the warning is the 'Pink' is powerful and potentially deadly.

