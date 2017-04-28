City of Greenville announces weekend road closures

Several weekend road closures have been announced in the city of Greenville due to events taking place in the area.

The City of Greenville announced the following road closures to be observed from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, for the Mutt Strutt:

South Main Street, from Falls Park Drive to Broad Street

Broad Street, from South Main Street to McDaniel Avenue

McDaniel Avenue, from Broad Street to Ridgeland Drive

Ridgeland Drive, from McDaniel Avenue to Cleveland Street

Cleveland Street, from Ridgeland Drive to Falls Street

Falls Street, from East Camperdown Way to Broad Street

The following street will be closed from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, due to the Southernside Neighborhood Playstreet event:

Pine Street, from Hagood Street to Beech Street

The trolley will make the following route deviations between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29:

Travelling south on Main Street, turn right on W. McBee Avenue

Turn left on River Street

Continue on River Street across S. Main Street onto Augusta Street and resume normal route

This deviation will bypass all trolley stops between McBee Avenue and Augusta Street.

MORE NEWS: Spring Fling returns to downtown Spartanburg this weekend

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.