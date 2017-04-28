Coroner: Woman airlifted to hospital with broken bones after cra - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Woman airlifted to hospital with broken bones after crash into tree in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner said a woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Anderson County on Friday.

Troopers got the call just before 5 p.m.

According to Coroner Charlie Boseman, a vehicle crashed into a tree along Bolt Drive at Sweet Farm Road in Anderson.

AnMed and a helicopter responded to the scene, and a young lady was airlifted to the hospital with broke bones.

No fatalities were reported in the incident.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWSHero school bus driver describes Greenville Co. crash, evacuation

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.