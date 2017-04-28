Coroner: Woman airlifted to hospital with broken bones after crash into tree in Anderson Co.

The coroner said a woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Anderson County on Friday.

Troopers got the call just before 5 p.m.

According to Coroner Charlie Boseman, a vehicle crashed into a tree along Bolt Drive at Sweet Farm Road in Anderson.

AnMed and a helicopter responded to the scene, and a young lady was airlifted to the hospital with broke bones.

No fatalities were reported in the incident.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Hero school bus driver describes Greenville Co. crash, evacuation

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.