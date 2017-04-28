Police seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills at Upstate businesses

Police are searching for a woman they say was seen passing counterfeit money at several Upstate businesses.

According to Gaffney Police Department, the woman passed the fake bills over a two-day span.

She's described as a female, approximately 40-years-old, with multiple tattoos (one reddish-pink tattoo underneath her eye). Police say she was seen leaving one location in a white Toyota Corolla with one or more male subjects.

Anyone with information on the suspect or her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lt. Ramsey at (864) 206-3320.

