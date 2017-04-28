Police seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills at Upstat - FOX Carolina 21

Police seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills at Upstate businesses

Posted: Updated:
Police seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills at Upstate businesses. (Source: Gaffney PD) Police seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills at Upstate businesses. (Source: Gaffney PD)
Police seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills at Upstate businesses. (Source: Gaffney PD) Police seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills at Upstate businesses. (Source: Gaffney PD)
Police seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills at Upstate businesses. (Source: Gaffney PD) Police seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills at Upstate businesses. (Source: Gaffney PD)
Police seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills at Upstate businesses. (Source: Gaffney PD) Police seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills at Upstate businesses. (Source: Gaffney PD)
Police seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills at Upstate businesses. (Source: Gaffney PD) Police seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills at Upstate businesses. (Source: Gaffney PD)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police are searching for a woman they say was seen passing counterfeit money at several Upstate businesses.

According to Gaffney Police Department, the woman passed the fake bills over a two-day span.

She's described as a female, approximately 40-years-old, with multiple tattoos (one reddish-pink tattoo underneath her eye). Police say she was seen leaving one location in a white Toyota Corolla with one or more male subjects.

Anyone with information on the suspect or her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lt. Ramsey at (864) 206-3320.

MORE NEWSPharmacist explains the dangers of the drug 'Pink'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.