Family asks for prayers after Deputy Dave Dempsey suffers seizures at home

The family of Deputy Dave Dempsey is again asking for prayers after he had a seizure on Friday.

Heather Carter, sister of Deputy Dempsey's wife Amy, told FOX that he was being transported to the hospital for treatment Friday evening following the incident.

Carter says Dempsey experienced a series of seizures, one at home while his wife was away, and a second and third seizure upon her return.

The family is publicly asking for prayers on behalf of Deputy Dempsey as he continues on his road to recovery after being shot and severely injured in the line of duty in 2015.

His wife said he is pushing through the obstacles. Here is her full post from Saturday morning:

"Dave Dempsey is ok this morning. He's pretty wiped out. He said he feels like he's been hit by baseball bat. He has become fearful of doing things because he's so afraid he's going to hit the floor, but he's OK and he's pushing through & pressing on!"

Back in March, Dempsey was rushed to the hospital after suffering from seizures during what was supposed to be a date night with his wife Amy.

