Deputies: Drive-by shooting under investigation in Spartanburg Co.

Deputies on scene of reported shooting in Spartanburg County (FOX CArolina: 4/29/2017)

Spartanburg County deputies confirm a person was shot in Spartanburg County early Saturday morning.

Per deputy reports, the incident occurred between 12:25 and 12:27 a.m. on the 100 block of Pueblo Street.

Deputies on scene confirmed that the shooting was a drive-by.

Our crew on scene reported seeing crime scene tape surrounding the home as well as at least thirteen evidence markers on the ground.

A female victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional, per deputies. Her condition is unknown.

Spartanburg County deputies cleared the scene around 3 a.m.

