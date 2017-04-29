Road closures in city of Greenville due to DUI collision, police say

Greenville Police announced road closures in the city of Greenville due to a DUI collision on Saturday.

Per police, Laurens Road from Parkins Mill to Wembley will be closed until around noon while Duke Energy replaces a transformer in the area. Several traffic lights are also out in the area due to a DUI collision, police say.

Shortly before 10:15 a.m., police say Laurens Road was partially open in both directions. They said to expect sporadic lane closures throughout the day.

Take alternate routes where possible.

