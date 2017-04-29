Collision involving boat on I-85 in Gaffney

Car being towed away after accident on I-85 in Gaffney. (4/29/17 FOX Carolina)

Boat being towed away after accident on I-85 in Gaffney. (4/29/17 FOX Carolina)

A collision involving a vehicle and a boat occurred on I-85 in Cherokee early Saturday morning.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene witnessed the boat being towed away from the accident and another vehicle, red in color, transported from the scene with front-end damage.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Real Time Traffic Information system, the collision occurred on I-85 at 92 northbound around 4:30 a.m.

The boat was on a trailer being transported by a pick up truck.

A witness on scene says one driver was taken by EMS, but seemed to be okay.

We have reached out to troopers for more information.

