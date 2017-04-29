Mommy Matters on FOX: Upstate physical therapist talks getting through bed-wetting

Sabina Weaver, a certified physical therapist and the owner of HIS Therapy in Greenville, specializes in pelvic floor wellness and she said part of her mission involves helping parents and children work their way through bed-wetting.

When parents come to Weaver, she said she teaches parents about anatomy and physiology, toilet positioning and she hopes to motivate parents and children to get them through the tough stage.

Weaver also said something she does in her office is biofeedback which she said really helps children understand how their pelvic floor works.

"We actually set them up with external probes and we use ENG surface... to show patients, in particular children on how to use that pelvic floor," said Weaver.

Weaver said diet and physical changes can also combat issues. She mentioned most kids need more fiber, water, more movement and less foods that contain caffeine and sugar which she said can irritate the bladder.

"A lot of children don't exercise and they need to exercise," said Weaver.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported that 5 million children deal with bed-wetting per year. Weaver said it's not just small children, it's older children as well.

"I tell parents all the time, to seek advice... no question is a bad question. Go with your gut instinct, parents know their children best," said Weaver.

On Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. HIS Therapy is hosting a free workshop for prenatal and postnatal care focused on the pelvic floor, posturing, bio mechanics and more. For more information on how to register, click here.

