Claims, cost for vehicle damage on state roadways rising

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Taxpayers are spending more to settle claims for vehicles damaged and wrecked on South Carolina's crumbling roads.

The State newspaper reports Friday (http://bit.ly/2pu29s4 ) that South Carolina has spent nearly $50 million since 2010 to settle lawsuits and claims for vehicle damage and injuries.

Nearly $7 million of that was spent in just the last 10 months.

Potholes are the biggest culprit. Drivers cited them in more 60 percent of 15,200 claims filed against the state Department of Transportation since 2010.

DOT Director Christy Hall says the numbers "directly reflect the poor conditions of our roads."

After several years of debate, the Senate approved this week a road-funding plan that includes a gas tax increase. There are six legislative days left for the House and Senate to work out a compromise.

