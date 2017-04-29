Deputies say reports of "Pickens County Serial Killer" are false

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a false report about a serial killer in the area.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, they received numerous calls about a "Pickens County Serial Killer" on Friday. Deputies said the post goes on to say the man is "wanted for multiple murders and that residents should turn to 'Channel 28 News at 11' for more information."

Investigators confirmed the alert to be false and said they are not aware of a media station in the immediate area called "Channel 28 News". They also warn the community not to rely on social media as a primary source for news.

Here is the full post:

A similar alert cause concern in Georgia and deputies have found that post to be false as well.

Sheriff's office warns of fake FB post claiming serial killer on loose in Georgia

