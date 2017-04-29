New Upstate arena football team helps build community garden at Clemson Downs

An Upstate chapter donated $1,000 to the building of a community garden at Clemson Downs and a new Upstate football team jumped in to help - twice!

The WoodmenLife Chapter 379 of Easley donated the money to fund the creation of the community garden for the memory care unit of the facility.

“WoodmenLife continues to be strongly committed to the seniors around the upstate with their national focus being feeding the hungry,” a spokesperson said. “Not only are they committed to the seniors in the upstate but also to law enforcement, military, veterans, first responders and giving back to the community.”

Several players from the Upstate Dragons, a new arena football team in the Upstate, helped Clemson Downs staff plant fruit trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables on April 29. The group also paid a visit to the facility’s residents.

“The Upstate Dragons aren't only a football team but are here to give back to the community as much as they can. They will also be at Magnolia of Easley next weekend to give back to those who came before us and have a Relay for Life team set up for Greenville County on May 19th. They are strongly committed to the Upstate and Providence Care Hospice patients in offering their time, talent and resources.“

The team loved volunteering at the center so much that they came back Saturday! This time they purchased over $650 worth of roses, plants, flowers, fruit trees and decorations for the nursing home.

Shane Watson of Watson Financial Services and Sallie Watson, Miss Greenville West End, teamed up with the Upstate Dragons to help with the cost of the project. All volunteers spent their day helping plant a beautiful garden and visited with the residents.

The event organizer said she knew it was HOG Day, but it was too late to sign up with the United Way, so the group focused the project around what United Way does for the community on HOG day.

Even after their second day of volunteering, the group's desire for serving the community is far from done. In total, the Upstate Dragons have raised over $800 for the Upcoming Relay for Life event on May 20.

