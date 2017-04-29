Muggy & breezy Sunday ahead of stormy Monday

A humid end to the weekend gives way to climbing rain chances for Monday, including the chance for strong storms.

Our muggy weekend continues today, but a bit more cloud cover will help keep temperatures down in the middle to upper 70s in the mountains and low 80s in the Upstate with a strong south breeze at 10-20 mph.

Also like yesterday, a couple of pop-up showers or storms are possible through the rest of the afternoon but shouldn’t amount to much and won’t be near as strong as those in northeast Georgia yesterday evening.

A few more showers and storms will be possible overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning especially in our westernmost areas. As a cold front moves in from the west tomorrow afternoon, rain and storms will become more widely scattered and could produce some hail and damaging wind.

They will move out late in the evening and give way to a quiet Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. After that, our next system will move in providing another round of widespread rain and storms on Thursday and Friday before exiting Saturday.

