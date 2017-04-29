Coroner identifies NC woman killed in I-26 crash in Spartanburg

A woman is dead after a crash along I-26 in Spartanburg, per the coroner.

According to the information system, the fatal collision occurred at mile marker 45 westbound shortly before 3 p.m.

Troopers said two people were traveling west in a GMC Yukon along I-26 when it ran off the side of the road, hitting a guardrail. The passenger in the right front seat succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The coroner announced Saturday evening that 67-year-old Becky Blankenship of Grove Mont Avenue in Swannanoa, N.C. had died as a result of the crash. Her husband was also injured in the crash and was hospitalized at SRMC. He has since been treated and released, hospital officials say.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.