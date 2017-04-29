Deputies: Thefts reported at Spartanburg Co. homes under construction

Deputies say thefts have been reported at some homes under construction in Spartanburg County.

An official report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office states that deputies responded to reports of a burglary at a residence under construction at 254 Bethesda Road on Friday around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival on the scene, a victim told deputies that everything seemed fine at the home when he was there around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When he returned around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, however, the victim told deputies that he noticed damage to the home and several items missing.

The incident report says it appeared the suspect(s) used a garden rack to break out a side window and gain entry into the home.

The following items were reported missing from the Bethesda Road residence:

Dewalt miter saw with a table attachment valued at $600

Milwaukee sawsall valued at $400

an assortment of Kobalt cutting blades

Dewalt belt sander valued at $50

Bosch 6 gal (pancake) air compressor valued at $120

unknown make 5 gal orange in color shop vac valued at $100

Deputies said the window that was broken is valued at $300.

Around 10 p.m. the same day in Spartanburg County, deputies were called to a similar burglary scene at 428 Stepstones Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned from Timothy Metz, the Superintendent at the construction site, that a furnace had been taken from the residence some time between April 24 and April 28. Metz told deputies that an unknown person or persons entered a home that was under construction and removed the furnace from an upstairs room inside.

Deputies noted damage to the pipe and duct work that would have connected to the furnace, and that the garage was open, allowing entry into the house.

Anyone with information regarding either of these burglary incidents is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

