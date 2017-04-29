Family says teen missing out of Landrum found - FOX Carolina 21

Family says teen missing out of Landrum found

Erika Danielle Case (Source: Family) Erika Danielle Case (Source: Family)
A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Landrum has been found, according to relatives.

Family says Erika Danielle Case was first reported missing by her father on Wednesday, April 26. He said he last saw her in the Glassy Road area in Landrum where they live together.

On Friday, Case's sister said she had been found and was safe.

