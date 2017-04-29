No injuries reported in Woodruff house fire - FOX Carolina 21

No injuries reported in Woodruff house fire

Scene of Woodruff house fire (FOX Carolina/ 4/29/17) Scene of Woodruff house fire (FOX Carolina/ 4/29/17)
WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in Spartanburg County.

The fire reportedly started at a vacant house located on Stone Avenue between Armory Drive and Irby Street.

Three fire departments were responding to the incident.

Assistant Fire Chief Matt Daniels told FOX that no injuries were reported in the incident. He said the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Daniels said houses are still under construction in the area.

