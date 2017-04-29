Ben Boulware signs as free agent with Carolina Panthers

Former Clemson University linebacker Ben Boulware has signed as a free agent with the Carolina Panthers, per team General Manager Dave Gettleman.

The announcement came on the heels of the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Boulware won the Jack Lambert Award as the country’s top linebacker in 2016. He also was named second-team All-American by five different agencies.

Boulware was the Most Valuable Defensive Player in the National Championship game and named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year by conference coaches.

The Anderson native, and T.L. Hanna High School alum, totaled 352 tackles, 26 of them for loss in his Clemson career.

The Carolina Panthers shared the news on Twitter:

GM Dave Gettleman confirmed that the #Panthers signed @ClemsonFB LB Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) as an undrafted free agent. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 29, 2017

Cool news on @benboulware7 . The @ClemsonFB LB plans on inking as an Undrafted Free Agent w/ his childhood favorite Carolina Panthers. @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 29, 2017

Like I said 3 days ago...I'm in the business of proving people wrong. All I need is an opportunity.



Now just sit back & watch. — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) April 29, 2017

