Ben Boulware signs as free agent with Carolina Panthers

Former Clemson University linebacker Ben Boulware. (Source: AP) Former Clemson University linebacker Ben Boulware. (Source: AP)
Former Clemson University linebacker Ben Boulware has signed as a free agent with the Carolina Panthers, per team General Manager Dave Gettleman.

The announcement came on the heels of the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Boulware won the Jack Lambert Award as the country’s top linebacker in 2016. He also was named second-team All-American by five different agencies.

Boulware was the Most Valuable Defensive Player in the National Championship game and named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year by conference coaches.

The Anderson native, and T.L. Hanna High School alum, totaled 352 tackles, 26 of them for loss in his Clemson career.

The Carolina Panthers shared the news on Twitter:

