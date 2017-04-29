Coroner IDs hiker found at bottom of water fall in Table Rock State Park

Park Rangers, rescue teams responding after missing man found near base of Table Rock Mountain waterfall. (FOX Carolina/ 4/29/17)

The coroner responded to an incident at Table Rock Mountain on Saturday, according to Pickens County Chief Deputy Creed Hashe.

Hashe said Park Rangers were attempting to locate a man that had been reported missing on Table Rock when they located him at the base of a waterfall about 3.5 miles up the mountain.

The man was deceased when found, according to preliminary information released from Hashe. He was later identified by the coroner as 57-year-old Bryant Kevin Church of Kennesaw, Georgia.

The coroner said Church was hiking at Table Rock State Park we he got separated from his friend and was later found at the bottom of the water falls.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

