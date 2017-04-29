Asheville police seek woman they say used stolen debit card in T - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police seek woman they say used stolen debit card in TN

Posted: Updated:
Female suspect caught on surveillance shopping with stolen debit card at TN Walmart (Source: Asheville PD Facebook) Female suspect caught on surveillance shopping with stolen debit card at TN Walmart (Source: Asheville PD Facebook)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Asheville police need your help to locate a suspect who was caught on camera using a stolen debit card.

Police said the female suspect used a debit card stolen from the Holiday Inn at 435 Smokey Park Highway at a Walmart in Newport, TN.

In a post on their Facebook page, Asheville police requested the assistance of the public to locate her:

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

