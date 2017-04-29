Driver taken into custody after vehicle crashed into Laurens Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Driver taken into custody after vehicle crashed into Laurens Co. home

FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said a driver was taken into custody after his vehicle crashed into a Laurens County home.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon. 

Troopers on scene told FOX that the crash caused a small fire that was quickly put out.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

