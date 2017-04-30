Greenwood 16-year-old killed in Greenville Co. crash was Emerald High student

The Greenville County Coroner confirms a 16-year-old passenger has died as a result of a single-car wreck early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. on US 25, troopers say.

Five occupants were inside a red 2002 Chevrolet Suburban, traveling south on US 25 at Augusta Road when the driver ran off the left side of the roadway, hit a tree and overturned, troopers report.

One of the occupants was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, troopers say. The coroner later identified the deceased as 16-year-old Jamikus Fitzgerald Jackson of Greenwood. The coroner said his cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest. He was pronounced dead at approximately 3:14 a.m.

Troopers confirm the driver in the collision was also not wearing a seat belt, but was not injured. There is no information about the other three occupants at this time.

A portion of the road was blocked off as EMS, deputies, troopers and firefighters worked to clear the wreck overnight.

A spokesman for Greenwood School District 50 confirmed that Jackson was a student at Emerald High School.

"Greenwood School District 50's thoughts and prayers go out to the family during their time of loss," stated Johnathan Graves.

Graves said Jackson's friends and classmates organized a remembrance event in which they wore his favorite colors to school Monday morning and wrote messages on a poster board. The school district shared a photo of the gathering.

The collision is under investigation by the coroner's office and highway patrol.

More news: Asheville police seek woman they say used stolen debit card in TN

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.