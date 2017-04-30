Car overturns, lands in front yard of Easley home

A car overturned and landed in front of a home on Easley Sunday morning (FOX Carolina: 4/30/2017).

Troopers were on the scene of a wreck involving an overturned vehicle in Pickens County early Sunday morning.

Our crew on scene reported seeing a the vehicle overturned in front of a home in the 800 block of Pelzer Highway around 4:00 a.m.

Troopers blocked the lane while they cleared the wreck.

When our crew arrived on scene the driver was not there.

At this time, there is no word on any injuries.

