Man gets 45 years for shooting woman protecting her daughter

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man is sentenced to 45 years for breaking into a home and shooting a mother as she protected her 6-year-old daughter from being raped.

Solicitor Rick Hubbard announced in a release that 34-year-old Nate Hunter was convicted Friday of burglary, attempted murder, criminal sexual conduct with a minor and gun possession.

Prosecutors say Hunter broke into the West Columbia home in April 2014 and ordered the mother and child at gunpoint to undress. Despite being shot five times, the mother managed to keep Hunter from reaching her daughter, yank off his cap and force him out the door.

Prosecutors say DNA from the cap led to Hunter's arrest days later. He had been out on bond on murder and burglary charges.

The mother and now-9-year-old daughter testified.

