Storms slowly move out, windy into Tuesday

A few storms linger, but rain is slowly exiting our area. Thousands are without power, mainly in the mountains, after strong winds blew through.

As storms move out, we’ll see clearing skies going into Tuesday. Calmer weather will settle in for mid-week before rain returns for Thursday into early Friday.

Some clouds and isolated showers could linger into the overnight, but skies will clear toward daybreak. Tuesday will start on the cool side with temps in the low 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains. By the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs near 80 for the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with highs staying in the mid 70s to low 80s with a slight chance for a late day shower. Thursday will bring the better chance for rain as a low pressure system moves in. Expect periods of heavy rainfall on Thursday evening into early Friday.

Skies will clear for Friday and the weekend with highs back in the 60s and 70s, which is cooler than normal for this time of year.

