Deputies: Man intentionally runs over, kills Upstate motorcycle rider after Craigslist transaction

Greenville County Sheriff's Deputies say a man who initially called 911 to report that he'd located his stolen motorcycle, has been charged with murder in a crash that killed the man riding on his stolen motorcycle.

Deputies say they received an initial call around 4:45 p.m. Sunday from a man who stated he had located his stolen motorcycle at the Circle K gas station on Pelham Road.

The man told deputies he had followed the man who was riding his stolen motorcycle to the gas station located at 5010 Pelham Road.

The incident all started as a Craigslist transaction, the man told deputies. He said he had placed his red Yamaha on the site and met the subject to sell it to him.

Deputies said that as the driver on the stolen bike attempted to flee the gas station during the transaction, he and the man pursuing him collided in the rear portion of the Kangaroo Express gas station parking lot.

Troopers got the call about the crash just before 6 p.m.

The coroner, Boiling Springs Fire Department, Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Highway Patrol Troopers and EMS all responded to the incident.

The crash resulted in the death of the man on the motorcycle, per deputies.

The coroner has identified the deceased as 36-year-old Steven Russel Ridenour of Greer. After an autopsy, the coroner said Ridenour suffered blunt force trauma to the head. His manner of death has not yet been determined, pending further investigation.

On Monday, deputies announced that the man who called to report his motorcycle had been stolen had been arrested and charged in the case.

Master Deputy Drew Pinciaro said 31-year-old Nowell Harrison Riddle has been charged with murder and unlawful conduct toward a child as his toddler was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

"Through the course of the investigation, Investigators learned that Riddle intentionally struck the driver of the motorcycle, running him over, and dragging him several feet," Pinciaro said. "Riddle also had his infant child in the vehicle with him during this altercation."

Riddle is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

The Ridenour family released this statement on Monday:

"The family is devastated. We've lost a son and two children have lost a father and a family has lost a loved one. And because this man took the law into his own hands he's taken a loved one. We are pleased he has not been released on bond. We want justice and are asking for prayers from the community."

