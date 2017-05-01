Several Henderson Co. veterinary clinics offering discounted rabies vaccines through May 6

A dog is vaccinated against rabies at a pet clinic (Oct. 2013/ File)

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said several area veterinary clinics are offering discounted rabies vaccines for dogs between May 1 – 6.

Animal Enforcement deputies urge Henderson County to make sure their pets' rabies vaccinations are up to date during the Low-Cost Rabies Vaccination Clinic event.

Rabies can affect, humans, dogs, cats, and all mammals, and is nearly always fatal, deputies said. Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating pets and avoiding contact with wild animals.

During the six-day low-cost clinic event, participating veterinary clinics will offer $10 rabies vaccinations by appointment.

Below are participating clinics:

All Saints Animal Hospital 697-1717

Animals R Us Veterinary Clinic 693-7387

Animal Care Clinic 692-7201

Apple Valley Animal Hospital 685-1650

Etowah Valley Veterinary Hospital 890-1401

Fletcher Animal Hospital 684-4244

Haywood Animal Hospital 697-0446

Health Care for Pets Hospital 891-4848

Hendersonville Veterinary Hospital 692-0561

Kanuga Animal Clinic 692-0941

Laurel Park Veterinary Hospital 697-5686

Merry Forest Animal Hospital 890-2471

Mills River Animal Clinic 891-9685

North State Animal Hospital 692-1902

White Oak Veterinary Hospital 687-2803

MORE NEWS: 6-month-old Cleveland Co baby dies at hospital, parents facing possible murder charges

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.