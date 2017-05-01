Several Henderson Co. veterinary clinics offering discounted rab - FOX Carolina 21

Several Henderson Co. veterinary clinics offering discounted rabies vaccines through May 6

A dog is vaccinated against rabies at a pet clinic (Oct. 2013/ File) A dog is vaccinated against rabies at a pet clinic (Oct. 2013/ File)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said several area veterinary clinics are offering discounted rabies vaccines for dogs between May 1 – 6.

Animal Enforcement deputies urge Henderson County to make sure their pets' rabies vaccinations are up to date during the Low-Cost Rabies Vaccination Clinic event.

Rabies can affect, humans, dogs, cats, and all mammals, and is nearly always fatal, deputies said. Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating pets and avoiding contact with wild animals.

During the six-day low-cost clinic event, participating veterinary clinics will offer $10 rabies vaccinations by appointment.

Below are participating clinics:

  • All Saints Animal Hospital 697-1717
  • Animals R Us Veterinary Clinic 693-7387
  • Animal Care Clinic 692-7201
  • Apple Valley Animal Hospital 685-1650
  • Etowah Valley Veterinary Hospital 890-1401
  • Fletcher Animal Hospital 684-4244
  • Haywood Animal Hospital 697-0446
  • Health Care for Pets Hospital 891-4848
  • Hendersonville Veterinary Hospital 692-0561
  • Kanuga Animal Clinic 692-0941
  • Laurel Park Veterinary Hospital 697-5686
  • Merry Forest Animal Hospital 890-2471
  • Mills River Animal Clinic 891-9685
  • North State Animal Hospital 692-1902
  • White Oak Veterinary Hospital 687-2803

