Program allowing high school students to receive OSHA certification to expand statewide

South Carolina is one of 14 states in the path of totality for August's total solar eclipse and the rare event is expected to draw more than one million visitors to the area.More >
South Carolina is one of 14 states in the path of totality for August's total solar eclipse and the rare event is expected to draw more than one million visitors to the area.More >
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
An HIV-positive former teachers' aide and track coach described as a "predator" by a Maryland prosecutor is facing more than 100 felony counts of child sex abuse, including deliberately trying to infect his alleged victims with the AIDS virus.More >
An HIV-positive former teachers' aide and track coach described as a "predator" by a Maryland prosecutor is facing more than 100 felony counts of child sex abuse, including deliberately trying to infect his alleged victims with the AIDS virus.More >
It’s been about 40 years since Dan Pappas last saw a solar eclipse.More >
It’s been about 40 years since Dan Pappas last saw a solar eclipse.More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >
Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.More >
Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.More >
Communities gathered all over the nation for National Night Out which aims to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.More >
Communities gathered all over the nation for National Night Out which aims to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.More >
Wofford College opened it's fall football camp on Tuesday.More >
Wofford College opened it's fall football camp on Tuesday.More >
Phillip Stroupe II and Phillip Stroupe I appeared in court in Henderson County while Larry Hawkins, Jennifer Hawkins, and Frederick Badgero appeared in court in Transylvania County on Aug. 1More >
Phillip Stroupe II and Phillip Stroupe I appeared in court in Henderson County while Larry Hawkins, Jennifer Hawkins, and Frederick Badgero appeared in court in Transylvania County on Aug. 1More >
Retired chef John Cappadona is traveling around the Carolinas in hopes to create a few smiles and even more full bellies at the fire station with his gourmet meals.More >
Retired chef John Cappadona is traveling around the Carolinas in hopes to create a few smiles and even more full bellies at the fire station with his gourmet meals.More >
Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis and Academy Sports + Outdoors teamed up to help 25 Upstate students.More >
Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis and Academy Sports + Outdoors teamed up to help 25 Upstate students.More >
The Gamecocks, along with Head Coach Will Muschamp, answered questions from the press about the upcoming season at USC Media Day on Sunday.More >
The Gamecocks, along with Head Coach Will Muschamp, answered questions from the press about the upcoming season at USC Media Day on Sunday.More >