Program allowing high school students to receive OSHA certification to expand statewide

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation will present students at the Golden Strip Career Center in Mauldin with OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) certification cards on Monday, according to Greenville County Schools.

In August 2016, a pilot program was launched at Golden Strip to provide safety training required by most manufacturers and to give students a head start in pursuing apprenticeships and eventually employment, the school district said.

Due to the success of Golden Strip’s program, district officials said a plan is in the works to offer OSHA training to high school students statewide.

“It is another milestone in Greenville County Schools’ efforts to build a better graduate who is more prepared for the workforce,” district spokesperson Beth Brotherton said in a news release.

Brotherton said representatives from several Upstate businesses will attend a brief recognition ceremony Monday morning to congratulate and possibly recruit students. The businesses include Bosch, CompX, Glen Raven Mills, Honeywell, Milliken, Nucor Steel, and Sage Automotive.

