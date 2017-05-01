I-85 South reopens after camper overturns in Oconee County

Scene of the crash (FOX Carolina/ May 1, 2017)

Southbound lanes were blocked on I-85 South Monday morning after a crash involving an overturned camper, according to Oconee County emergency dispatchers.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. between mile markers 2 and 4. Dispatchers said multiple vehicles were reportedly involved.

Troopers are investigating and said injuries were reported in the crash.

Shortly after 8 a.m. one lane of I-85 South reopened.

Just before 10 a.m., the second lane reopened.

Troopers have not yet released details on what led to the crash or how many people were hurt.

