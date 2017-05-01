I-85 South reopens after camper overturns in Oconee County - FOX Carolina 21

I-85 South reopens after camper overturns in Oconee County

Posted: Updated:
Scene of the crash (FOX Carolina/ May 1, 2017) Scene of the crash (FOX Carolina/ May 1, 2017)
Camper overturns on I-85 (FOX Carolina/ May 1, 2017) Camper overturns on I-85 (FOX Carolina/ May 1, 2017)
FAIR PLAY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Southbound lanes were blocked on I-85 South Monday morning after a crash involving an overturned camper, according to Oconee County emergency dispatchers.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. between mile markers 2 and 4. Dispatchers said multiple vehicles were reportedly involved.

Troopers are investigating and said injuries were reported in the crash.

Shortly after 8 a.m. one lane of I-85 South reopened.

Just before 10 a.m., the second lane reopened.

Troopers have not yet released details on what led to the crash or how many people were hurt.

MORE NEWS: SCDOT says lanes on I-85 in Spartanburg Co. to be closed for 2 years

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.