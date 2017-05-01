Deputy hurt in crash on Clemson Blvd. in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was hurt in a crash on Clemson Boulevard  Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the deputy was driving into work when the crash occurred.

Troopers reported that the crash occurred near Beltline Boulevard around 6:17 a.m. According to troopers, the driver of a 2014 Dodge was traveling north on Highway 76 and made a left turn onto West Beltline when he was struck by the driver of a 2003 Ford.

Troopers have not confirmed which driver was the deputy but said the deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Th driver of the Dodge was charged with failure to yield.

Clemson Boulevard was blocked as troopers investigated the crash. The road has since reopened.

