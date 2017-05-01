Peace Center releases Rock the River concert lineup

The Peace Center’s has released the list of acts performing in its outdoor concert series, Rock the River, at the TD Stage this summer.

Lawn seating is available for all shows, as well as a Genevieve’s package, which includes a show ticket and offers entry to Genevieve’s Theatre Lounge. The package includes exclusive access to the balcony overlooking the Reedy River and the TD Stage, a complimentary small bites spread, a full cash bar, the air-conditioned lounge and Genevieve’s restrooms, according to a news release..

Below is a list of bands by date. Information provided by the Peace Center.

The Wailers

Tuesday, June 27, at 8 p.m.; $30 lawn seating, $60 Genevieve’s package

Through the concerted musical support they supplied during the 1970s, The Wailers Band helped elevate Bob Marley to achieve the status of the first “Third World Superstar,” and in the process, brought the reggae of their native Jamaica to audiences on every continent.

The Wailers have claim to more than 250 million Bob Marley & The Wailers recordings sold, including 1977’s Exodus, named Best Album of the Century in 1999 by Time magazine, and “One Love,” named Song of the Millennium that same year by BBC. Spin magazine listed Bob Marley & The Wailers at No. 4 of the 50 Greatest Bands of All Time, while The New York Times named Marley the most significant musician of the century. All of these accolades were made possible by the creative, timeless, and distinctive music, lyrics, arrangements, and production provided by The Wailers musicians.

The Wood Brothers

Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m.; $25 lawn seating, $55 Genevieve’s package

The Wood Brothers (brothers Chris and Oliver Wood and their friend Jano Rix), careen from soul to folk to funk to blues to rock, mixing acoustic and electric instruments and blending eras and regions of American music. NPR's World Cafe raved that “there is so much warmth, soul and musicianship at a Wood Brothers show, it's no surprise that the band's audience keeps growing.”

Hailed by Rolling Stone for songwriting “that hits both the heart and head” and praised by American Songwriter for its “spry, soulful folk-rock,” their latest album, Live At The Barn, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and launched The Wood Brothers into the most successful year of their career, with performances everywhere from Bonnaroo to Red Rocks to Carnegie Hall.

Foxygen

Thursday, July 13, at 8 p.m.; $25 lawn seating, $55 Genevieve’s package

Foxygen is the American indie rock duo of Sam France and Jonathan Rado. In May 2011, France and Rado nervously handed off a homemade CD-R to producer Richard Swift. The duo, who had just mixed and burned the disc that very night, were surprised the producer listened to the tracks. In fact, Swift loved Foxygen’s psychedelic rock sound and produced what became their breakthrough album, We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic. The band released their fourth LP, Hang, in January. The album features collaborations with The Lemon Twigs, The Flaming Lips' Steven Drozd and a 40+ piece orchestra.

Foxygen describes their music as “a cinematic, auditory adventure for the speedy freaks, skull krunchers, abductees, and misfits…the radio station you can only hear if you believe.”

Kasey Chambers

Thursday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m.; $30 lawn seating, $60 Genevieve’s package

Singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers is one of Australia’s most successful and celebrated country artists. Currently on an international tour for her 11th studio album, Dragonfly, Chambers has worked with Keith Urban, Ed Sheeran, Emmylou Harris and more.

Chambers has received 11 ARIA Awards, 22 CMAA Golden Guitar Awards, two Americana Music Award nominations and 10 APRA Awards. She also holds the record as the most decorated solo APRA Songwriter in Australia.

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m.; $25 lawn seating, $55 Genevieve’s package

Equal parts folk singer, roots rocker, country crooner and pop-hook provider, Drew Holcomb blurs the lines between genres. His band’s songs are more rustic than ever before, laced with harmonica, upright bass and banjo. They feature everything from searing guitar solos to emotionally-charged duets.

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors have played more than 2,000 concert dates in seven countries and at festivals including Bonnaroo, Hangout Music Fest, Forecastle, Voodoo Experience and more. Their songs have received more than 50 television placements, including How I Met Your Mother, Parenthood, Criminal Minds, Nashville and House.

The James Hunter Six

Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m.; $30 lawn seating, $60 Genevieve’s package

Soul-blues band The James Hunter Six hails from Essex, England. With buoyant energy, crackerjack arrangements and a tough soulful pulse, they provide the backing for their songwriter/guitar slinger namesake, whose weathered yet buttery smooth voice has made the group a critical favorite and a touring sensation.

Drawing comparisons to Sam Cooke, James Hunter spent the better part of two decades touring and recording in his native Britain before making a splash stateside in 2006 in support of his breakthrough album, People Gonna Talk, which was nominated for a Grammy® Award for Best Traditional Blues Album.

Tickets for the Rock the River will be available beginning Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the Peace Center Box Office, at www.peacecenter.org, and by calling 864-467-3000.

