Pickens Co. Council to hear first reading on plan to finance new jail Monday

The Pickens County Council will hear the first reading of a committee’s plan to finance construction of the county’s new jail during Monday’s council meeting.

Crystal Alexander, Pickens County’s Clerk to Council, said the committee sent a recommendation to council that the new detention center be paid for using bonds. The recommendation passed out of committee with a 5 to 1 vote.

Officials broke ground on the new detention center in February. The cost to construct the new facility is not expected to exceed $25 million.

Alexander said the financing plan must pass three readings and a public meeting before the council adopts it.

