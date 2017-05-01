Pickens Co. Council to hear first reading on plan to finance new - FOX Carolina 21

Pickens Co. Council to hear first reading on plan to finance new jail Monday

FOX Carolina/August 16, 2016
PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Pickens County Council will hear the first reading of a committee’s plan to finance construction of the county’s new jail during Monday’s council meeting.

Crystal Alexander, Pickens County’s Clerk to Council, said the committee sent a recommendation to council that the new detention center be paid for using bonds. The recommendation passed out of committee with a 5 to 1 vote.

Officials broke ground on the new detention center in February. The cost to construct the new facility is not expected to exceed $25 million.

Alexander said the financing plan must pass three readings and a public meeting before the council adopts it.

