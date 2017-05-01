SC DMV: Drivers can begin paperwork to upgrade to REAL-ID compliant licenses this month

South Carolina drivers who are interested in getting a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license when they become available in the state can begin bringing the required identification and documents to SCDMV branches across the state on May 15, according to a news release from the SC DMV.

The United States Congress passed the REAL ID Act of 2005 after the 9/11 Commission made a recommendation to standardize government-issued identifications, like driver’s licenses.

Under the federal law, REAL ID-compliant IDs will be required in order to board a commercial flight, visit a secure federal building, or access a military base starting on Oct. 20, 2020.

South Carolinians without REAL ID-compliant licenses can still use a US Passport, military ID, or another federally approved identification for those activities if they are carrying those IDs at the time.

The SC DMV said REAL ID-compliant licenses will not be required to drive, vote, apply for or receive federal benefits, enter federal facilities such as post officers that do not require an ID, access hospital, or participate in law enforcement or court proceedings.

Beginning Monday, May 15, 2017, South Carolina residents interested in upgrading to a federally compliant licenses can bring the following documents to their local SC DMV branch:

Two Proofs of Current SC Address (Examples: No more than three-month-old pay stub with your name and address and a no more than three-month-old water bill with your name and address. These two proofs cannot come from the same category, such as a water bill from April and a water bill from March.)

Proof of US Citizenship, Identity, Date of Birth (Examples: Original or government-issued copy of your birth certificate or valid US Passport/US Passport Card).

Proof of Social Security Number (Examples: Social security card or W-2 Form with your name, your employer’s name, and your social security number on it.)

Document(s) Supporting Legal Name Change (Examples: Marriage License, Divorce Decree, or Court Order issued by your county’s family court.) If you have a US Passport/Passport Card with your legal name, you may use this in place of your name change documents.

You may only bring documents that prove your own identity. You may not bring documents in for people who are not physically in an SCDMV branch office.

You must bring original or a certified copy (not notarized) of all documents. The SCDMV will not accept copied or scanned versions. You can find a complete list of accepted documents on the United States Citizens’ Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-93).

DMV officials said the REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs will include a gold star. They are not yet available in South Carolina but Gov. Henry McMaster passed a law authorizing the DMV to begin work in becoming compliant. South Carolina has been granted an extension until October 2017 to get this accomplished.

Drivers whose current license or ID expires before REAL ID-compliant cards are available must renew as normal. Anyone who is not interested in getting a REAL ID-compliant card in the future, you do not need to take any action other than renewing your card as normal when it expires.

PREVIOUSLY: House passes bill for 'Real ID Act' compliance in SC

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.