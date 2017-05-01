Deputies: Tractor trailers broken into at multiple loading docks in Spartanburg Co.

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating a rash of incidents where tractor trailers were broken into.

The break-ins occurred between Saturday and Monday, per incident reports.

According to the reports, five FedEx trailers were broken into at the facility on Berry Shoals Road in Duncan. Deputies said the suspects peeled back part of a fence at the rear of the property to gain access. The incident was caught on surveillance. Deputies said four people were seen walking toward the trailers around 1:30 a.m. Sunday., at least one was equipped with large bolt cutters. The suspects appeared to have ran off empty-handed when a security guard approached.

Deputies were next called to Central Transport on Rogers Bridge Road in Duncan. There, every freight trailer at the loading dock had been broken into and rummaged through. Again, surveillance captured images captured the incident, which involved multiple suspects and what appeared to be bolt cutters.

In both cases, the suspects broke into the trailers by breaking the latches instead of the locks.

Deputies were next called to Morton Motor Express on Plemmons Road in reference to a burglary which occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on April 29 and 6 a.m. Monday.

Someone had entered the business through a bay door and broke the locking mechanism of the business’ tractor trailers.

Deputies did not name suspects in any of the incident reports.

MORE NEWS: Haunting mugshot of SC woman with black eyeballs goes viral

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.