Lawsuit: Towing company says Spartanburg ordinance violates state law

A Spartanburg towing company has filed a lawsuit against the city and its council members after the passage of an ordinance they say violates state laws.

The ordinance, which amends city code for wrecking services and adds stipulations for nonconsensual towing, passed a second city council reading on April 10.

The ordinance claims booting or mechanically locking a vehicle's wheel "inevitably results in a high instance of angry confrontations which disturb the peace and threaten public order." It also states parking lots which are poorly marked regarding towing regulations lead to confrontations "substantially the same extend as deliberately predatory entrapments."

The legislation now requires signage approved by the city manager to be placed at the entrance of every parking lot on a privately-owned commercial property or in a position that is "clearly and unmistakably visible."

A permit is also required for towing vehicles from privately-owned commercial property and sets maximum fees that can be charged for booting and towing.

Cole Towing and Recovery LLC, however, says the new requirements contradict state law. According to the lawsuit, Cole Towing claims state law only requires a notice to be posted, rather than signage approved by the city manager, and doesn't require the specified permit. The lawsuit also claims limited the charges that can be imposed violates state law.

The company reportedly receives a "significant source of revenue" from apartments in the city of Spartanburg including Woodland Apartments, Reserve at Hillcrest, Cannon Point Apartments and Shops at Woodcreek.

A jury trial in the case has been requested.

