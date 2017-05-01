Free skin cancer screenings at Spartanburg Regional

Get screened this month.

Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.

Downtown Greer

Free skin cancer screenings are held at Greer Family Fest. In addition to the screenings, you can also have your blood pressure and body mass index assessed or learn about smoking cessation. No registration is needed.

Tuesday, May 9, 5 to 7 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Center, Spartanburg, S.C.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute is offering a free skin cancer screening. Please call 864-560-6747 to register or register online SpartanburgRegional.com/Events.

Saturday, May 20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Immediate Care Center - Pelham, Greenville, S.C.

Immediate care Center - Pelham is offering free skin cancer screenings.

Approximately 3 million people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year making it the most common form of cancer in the United States. It is also the easiest to cure if diagnosed and treated early. Immediate Care Center - Pelham marks Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May with free skin cancer screenings to help you protect your skin. Schedule your free skin cancer screening online SpartanburgRegional.com/Events.