Voters name April the giraffe's baby

April the giraffe and baby Tajiri (Source: CNN/Animal Adventure Park) April the giraffe and baby Tajiri (Source: CNN/Animal Adventure Park)
On Monday Animal Adventure Park announced the name of their new baby giraffe.

After much waiting and watching around the globe, April the giraffe welcomed baby Tajiri on April 15. The zoo said the name, which means hope, confidence and king in Swahili, was chosen by popular vote.

Millions of viewers watched Tajiri being born around the world.

