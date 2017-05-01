Greenville-Spartanburg airport offers new valet service

Hate to deal with parking at the airport? Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is offering a new service that could help.

A spokesperson for the airport said valet service at GSP began on Monday. The cost is $16.

The service starts 90 minutes before the first flight of the day and ends $60 minutes after the last flight of the day.

For more information, visit the GSP website.

