Check your tickets: $100K Powerball ticket sold in Simpsonville

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Simpsonville, check your numbers!

A ticket purchased at Sav-Way on South Street for Saturday's drawing is worth $100,000. Lottery officials said the purchaser paid an additional dollar for PowerPlay, doubling their $50,000 winning.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing are: 22 - 23 -24 - 45 - 62 - PB 5

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes after the drawing.

