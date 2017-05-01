Storms move through Carolinas leaving outages, downed trees - FOX Carolina 21

Storms move through Carolinas leaving outages, downed trees

Down tree outside Greer home (May 1, 2017/FOX Carolina) Down tree outside Greer home (May 1, 2017/FOX Carolina)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Duke Energy reported outages on Monday afternoon affecting thousands of customers in North and South Carolina.

As of 3:30 p.m., the following outage numbers were reported:

  • Buncombe County - 4,859
  • Macon County - 4,550
  • Spartanburg County - 1,918
  • Henderson County - 1,394
  • Laurens County - 1,074
  • Anderson County - 416
  • Greenville County - 347

Crews are currently assessing damage and estimate power restoration for most areas by 6:15 p.m.

A large tree was downed outside a Greer home on North Rutherford Road.

