Storms move through Carolinas leaving outages, downed trees

Down tree outside Greer home (May 1, 2017/FOX Carolina)

Duke Energy reported outages on Monday afternoon affecting thousands of customers in North and South Carolina.

As of 3:30 p.m., the following outage numbers were reported:

Buncombe County - 4,859

Macon County - 4,550

Spartanburg County - 1,918

Henderson County - 1,394

Laurens County - 1,074

Anderson County - 416

Greenville County - 347

Crews are currently assessing damage and estimate power restoration for most areas by 6:15 p.m.

A large tree was downed outside a Greer home on North Rutherford Road.

