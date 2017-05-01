Anderson Co. deputies investigating armed robbery

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identify a suspect in an armed robbery on Sunday.

Deputies said around 3:40 a.m., a man entered the 7-Eleven on Highway 81 and robbed a clerk at gunpoint.

After reviewing surveillance video, deputies said the suspect had entered the store earlier and asked to use the restroom. When he returned, he was armed with a handgun and demanded cash before fleeing on foot, deputies said.

He was reportedly wearing a black beanie, a light gray t-shirt, light gray sweatpants and bright red-orange shoes during both incidents.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

