Upstate couple says Samsung phone overheated in bed while sleeping

An Upstate couple reportedly woke up last week to their bedroom filled with smoke--and the cause of it was startling.

Nakeshia Shannon said around 1:30 a.m., her husband Jeremy jumped out of bed in their Easley home after smelling smoke. When he turned on the light, she said there was visible smoke in their bedroom.

Shannon said out of instinct she began unplugging electronic devices in the room while he ran downstairs to investigate the source of the smoke. That's when she said she saw smoke rising from his pillow.

"You'd never wish this on somebody, especially if they're sleeping or their phone is in their hand," she said.

Her husband's pillow had reportedly fallen on top of his Samsung Galaxy S6 which overheated, burning their bed. She grabbed the phone and put it in a metal container and placed it in the bathroom to try to cool it down.

Thankfully, she said, no one was injured in the incident. The couple has small children and Shannon said their safety is her top concern.

“I love my kids with everything in me and I would take a bullet for them," she said. "The fact that they could have been injured kind of really bugs me.”

She said Samsung is investigating the cause of the problem.

A Samsung spokesperson issued the following statement on the incident:

We stand behind the quality and safety of the more than 10 million Galaxy S6 family phones in the U.S., and there are no known issues with these devices. We have spoken with Ms. Shannon to learn more about what happened and offer her our support. We have retrieved her device for examination, but until Samsung is able to examine any device, it is impossible to determine the true cause of any incident. Mobile phones are complex products and there are many factors that could contribute to their malfunction. Any customer who has questions or experiences an issue with a Samsung product should contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG.

