Medical Examiner: Toxicology results needed to determine cause of death after 3 found dead in Asheville apartment

Police on scene of Asheville apartments where 3 died (May 1, 2017/FOX Carolina)

The Asheville Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead at an apartment complex on Monday.

At approximately 3:19 p.m., officers said they were notified of three bodies found in one unit at Aston Gardens, a public housing complex on South French Broad Avenue.

On Tuesday, police released the names of the victims:

William Falls, 50, of Asheville

Kenneth Moore, 56, of Asheville

Rickey Smith, 58, of South Carolina

At least one of the victims was a resident of the unit where the bodies were found, police said.

The Medical Examiner's Office said autopsies were conducted but toxicology results would be needed to determine the causes of death.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

