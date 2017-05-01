Beautiful Tuesday in store, gusty winds remain

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine with highs near 80 for the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains. A gusty wind will come and go, so a WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for the western North Carolina mountains until 4 PM where 50 mph gusts are possible.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with highs staying in the mid 70s to low 80s with a slight chance for a late day shower, mainly in the mountains. Thursday will bring the better chance for rain and a few storms as a low pressure system moves in. Expect periods of heavy rainfall on Thursday evening into early Friday.

Skies will clear for late Friday and the weekend with highs back in the 60s and 70s, which is cooler than normal for this time of year.

