Fire chief: 1 firefighter injured in Greenville Co. house fire a - FOX Carolina 21

Fire chief: 1 firefighter injured in Greenville Co. house fire after ceiling collapses

Posted: Updated:
Fire on Ross Street (May 1, 2017/FOX Carolina) Fire on Ross Street (May 1, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Fire on Ross Street (May 1, 2017/FOX Carolina) Fire on Ross Street (May 1, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Parker Fire District was called to the scene of a fire in Greenville County on Monday evening.

Just after 5:15 p.m., Parker Fire Chief Steve Alverson said firefighters had arrived on scene of the home on Ross Street.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said smoke was rising from a home near the intersection of Woodrow Street.

One firefighter was injured after the ceiling collapsed, the fire chief said. She hurt her hand.

A dog was also rescued from the fire.

Red Cross is assisting the victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire department and sheriff's office.

MORE NEWS: Upstate couple says Samsung phone overheated in bed while sleeping

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.