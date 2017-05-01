Fire chief: 1 firefighter injured in Greenville Co. house fire after ceiling collapses

The Parker Fire District was called to the scene of a fire in Greenville County on Monday evening.

Just after 5:15 p.m., Parker Fire Chief Steve Alverson said firefighters had arrived on scene of the home on Ross Street.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said smoke was rising from a home near the intersection of Woodrow Street.

One firefighter was injured after the ceiling collapsed, the fire chief said. She hurt her hand.

A dog was also rescued from the fire.

Red Cross is assisting the victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire department and sheriff's office.

MORE NEWS: Upstate couple says Samsung phone overheated in bed while sleeping

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.